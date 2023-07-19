US-based African Diaspora Institute sets to honour Cletus Ilobanafor

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) Washington DC, USA has chosen to honour the media guru and CEO/MD of CEOAFRICA, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor with the prestigious ARIKANA EXCELLENCE AWARD given to Africans who have been so dinstiguished in their contributions to expanding the frontiers socio-economic development of the African continent.

According to the letter of the award received on July 16 and signed by Dr. Stella Jefferies DMV Chair, Damien Cook and Agrippa Ezozo, ADDI Vice President and Human Resources Global Director respectively, the US based African institute said that it decided to honour the highly revered media practitioner for his exceptional commitment and dedication to Pan African community, particularly the outstanding contributions he had made over the years.

The institute further revealed that it reserves such award for individuals who have shown exceptional commitment and lasting difference to inspire others as an exemplary role model.

The recipient of the award, Prince Ilobanafor is expected to be at the Howard University, Ballroom, Washington DC, United States of America for the official honour and award ceremony on the 29th September, 2023.

The ceremony will include dinner, speeches from distinguished guests and creates for opportunities to network with fellow awardees.

Ilobanafor, while speaking on this unexpected honour expressed his joy for the acknowledgement and recognition of his efforts and desire to bring Africa to the world, and the world to Africa.

He thanked the institute for the honour and dedicates the award to God first and his committed team.

Recall that in May 2022, the Enugu State born media guru was honoured with the Global African Sheroes Union Award by the African Union – African Diaspora during the Global Pan African Root Synergy Roundtable Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.