Urhobo Foundation presents Urhobo Nation Regional Development plan

Urhobo Foundation – a think-tank of Urhobo intellectuals and professionals is glad to announce the presentation of ‘Urhobo Nation Regional Development Plan 2049’ which has been in the works since its 2017 annual symposium held on the 27th of July 2017 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, Lagos State – Nigeria; with a mandate to midwife a “25-Year Master Development Plan for the industrialisation of the Urhobo Nation”

This Plan has the vision to deliver ‘A Peaceful, Secure Prosperous Urhobo Nation with above average global development indices’ through the use of the said Plan to lobby and actualize the industrial transformation of the Urhobo Nation. The Plan is laid out in three chapters viz Synopsis, Conceptual/Strategic Framework, and Target Areas. Further details include an analysis of ‘where we are’ and ‘where we want to be’ with the necessary proposition of a strategic framework that would deliver the planned outcomes.

There are 14 Target Areas in the Plan which are in line with the terms of reference issued as a part of the mandate in consultation with stakeholders, requiring focus on Education, Agriculture, Power and Energy, Entertainment, Green Industries amongst others key target areas of the Urhobo people.

With this presentation, the Plan is now available for the required robust consideration and adoption by all stakeholders and make ready for the launch. For democratized access to the Plan, it is being made available on Urhobo Foundation Facebook and LinkedIn platforms links as follows: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1233759906733923; https://www.linkedin.com/in/urhobo-foundation-271331283/