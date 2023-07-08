Urhobo Democratic Assembly hails Gov Oborevwori over victory at Supreme Court

…says it’s a good Friday

The President of UDA, Olorogun Paul Ejakpomewhe Abu has congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court, describing the verdict of the court as well-deserved and motivating.

The verdict delivered by the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Friday 7th of July 2023, upheld the decision of the people of Delta State who came out in en masse to cast their votes for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Olorogun Paul Ejakpomewhe Abu said “I heartily rejoice with my leader, and the People Democratic Party PDP, on this well-deserved Victory, which is a resounding confirmation and affirmation of the choice of Deltans on the March 18th, 2023 Governorship Election.

He said, “The Supreme Court has finally stamped and confirmed our only choice that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains the preferred leader at this time, to deliver a stronger Delta State with the MORE Agenda. It’s indeed a very Good Friday for all Deltans.” The President of the UDA salute the court for quickly, without much ado, declaring the expectations of Deltans, noting, “It is refreshing that we have reached this point and I am confident that the court’s decision will help to consolidate Governor Oborevwori’s resolve for a stronger Delta State.”

“On behalf of the ever supportive and peace-loving people of Urhobo Ethnic Nation, I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and our great party, the People Democratic Party PDP, on this landmark victory and I pray that God will grant him wisdom, sound mind, good health and divine protection. Congratulations!” Olorogun Paul Abu added with palpable enthusiasm.