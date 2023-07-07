UPU oil, gas technical committee mourns Monday Ovuede

Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) Oil and Gas Technical Committee has joined the nation to mourn the death of senior petroleum engineer Monday Ovuede.

The group in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Sonia Ohwojero, noted that Until his death, Monday Ovuede was the Director of Chevron Corporation’s joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) – NNPCL/CNL JV.



“We are so proud of a life so beautifully lived; it deserves to be beautifully remembered. His over two decades of sterling and professional services in the oil and gas sector have produced high quality innovations, breakthroughs and successes.



“His death is a great loss to the petroleum industry in Nigeria, the Urhobo nation, Deltans and Nigerians at large. His legacies and achievements will continue to herald his values and endear his personality to us.



“Please join us to mourn the passing of our revered Monday Ovuede. Our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, the Urhobo nation in general, and the organization where he last served”.