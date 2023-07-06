Updated: Court grants Abba Kyari N50m bail

Federal High Court in Abuja has granted suspended DCP Abba Kyari N50 million bail in a charge in which he and two of his siblings were accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge against Kyari and his brothers — Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari.

In a ruling today, Thursday, Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Omotosho added that the sureties must have property worth N25m within the court’s jurisdiction, among other conditions.

However, the judge held that even when Kyari meets the conditions, the endorsement of his release warrant is subject to developments in a sister-case in which he is being tried with four others on alleged involvement in dealing illicit drugs.

His two siblings were earlier granted bail by Justice Omotosho.