Until my dad’s death, I never took life seriously – Rema

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has revealed how the death of his dad at an early age shaped his mind.

According to the singer, it was after his father passed away, he began to take life seriously and realized the value of having family close by.

The 23-year-old made this known while appearing on the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Shopsydoo.

Rema said, “It [losing my dad] shaped me, to be honest. It shaped my mindset, my mood, you know.

“There was a point in time I was very colourful, I would say. I was funny, running around and unserious. I never took life seriously until when I lost my dad. And it just shows different sides of people. It just shows the importance of family as well.

“Yeah, as siblings we might have our fights, quarrels but you never know when you will just not see them again; the people you are closest to.

“For my dad, my dad used to call me a soldier.”