Unknown gunmen kill kidnapped 60-year-old woman in Delta after collecting N1m ransom

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

There is mourning at Tamigbe Town in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State as unknown gunmen kidnapped and killed a 60-year-old woman identified as Ebikabo-ere Oyas Officer after collecting N1m ransom.

The kidnappers shot her skull to pieces thereby throwing residents, family, friends, and business associates into mourning.

Vanguard can report that Ebikabo-ere was kidnapped around 11pm on Wednesday, but family members found her remains on Sunday.

According to a source, the unknown gunmen violently attacked Ebikabo-ere at Tamigbe community, took all her money, and kidnapped her.

The source added that Ebikabo-ere corpse was found between Beautiful Gate and Foutorugbene Road a nearby place to her home town, Tamigbe.

It was revealed that the family of the victim had paid 1 million naira as ransom before finding her lifeless body.

“Too bad after collecting N1,000,000 ransom from the family, they still get mind killed the woman. God of vengeance will do his best.” The Source stated.

The source also said, Ebikabo-ere, was a businesswoman, having the largest provision store in the community, a mother of four, and wife to Mr Oyas Officer.

As at press time, family members were grieving and not willing to talk on the ugly incident.