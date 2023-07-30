Unknown gunmen did not burn Hausa market in Imo – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police command on Sunday said it was fire outbreak that destroyed the Hausa market in Avu, Owerri West council area of Imo state, and not hoodlums.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while dismissing the report saying that hoodlums set ablaze the market.

He attributed the report to mischief makers who wanted to use the story to cause disaffection in the state.

According to Police, “Good afternoon gentlemen of the press. I invite you here this afternoon to clear some misleading reports making the rounds on social media alleging that, hoodlums attacked and burnt the popular Hassan Market Avu which is not true.

“For the purpose of clearity, I wish to inform you that, the incident that happened at the market was a fire outbreak that led to loss of properties. No life was lost in the inferno and it’s under investigation and the outcome of our investigation will be made known to the public.

“I am pleased to inform you that, the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has been informed and directed arrangements be made for him to meet with those affected.”

“I wish to reassure the general public of the Command’s commitment in the protection of lives and property, and also advice them to disregard the video , as its the handiwork of mischief makers who wants to cause disaffection in the State. I want to use this medium to call on Imolites to disregard the illegal sit-at-home order and go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or attack.

“The Command and other security agencies have emplaced adequate security measures to checkmate any breach of peace and anyone found complicit will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Police said.