Unknown gunmen attack Enugu Police station, cart away arms

By Dennis Agbo

The rampaging unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Tuesday, attacked Isi-Uzo Divisional police station in Ikem, Enugu state, and allegedly carted away with the police arms and ammunition.

Sources from Isi-Uzo narrated that the assailant stormed the unfenced police station at about 2 am on Tuesday with a Toyota Sienna bus, shouting “Release Nnamdi Kanu,” “No Nnamdi Kanu, no peace.”

“They came through Eha-Amufu and left through the same axis but it’s not possible they got to Eha-Amufu township or crossed to Nkalagu, otherwise they would have been encountered by the soldiers in that area. It’s possible they went through Aguamede to Benue state,” the source said.

It was further reported that a policeman on night duty at the police station was shot but was not killed.

The divisional police station was in the past under severe attacks by armed robbers who terrorised banks at Ikem and Eha-Amufu, resulting in the closure of banks in the area for over ten years now.

The porous divisional police station is the only one in the whole of Isi-Uzo LGA with the closest at Obollo-Afor, a 30 kilometres distance.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe failed to pick up calls or answer messages sent to him for his confirmation of the incident.