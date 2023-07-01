Unknown gunmen ambush Benue Guards team, kill one, injure others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A personnel of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, was weekend reportedly killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen at Tse Anwhwan on Iorza – Jootar road, Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The attackers also shot two others who are said to be in critical condition at the Local Government Comprehensive Healthcare Center, Iorza.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the armed men waylaid the BSCVGs personnel after they left the Ugba Police Station where they transfered an arrested crime suspect for investigation.

According to the source, “the BSCVGs personnel were returning from the Ugba Police Station around 8pm on Friday when they ran into the ambush by well armed men, on Jootar road who opened fire on them.

“One of the BSCVGs personnel was killed and some others sustained serious injuries. After the shooting the armed men fled the scene on motorbikes.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Logo Local Government Council, Mrs. Salome Tor said “the information at my disposal indicated that at about 8pm on Friday armed bandits attacked members of BSCVG at Tse Anwhwan on Iorza – Jootar road while they were returning from Ugba Police Divisional Headquarters where they took a criminal who was caught with a stolen ram.

“The armed men ambushed and opened fire on the victims and murdered one Mr. Saater Apera a member of the BSCVGs. They also shot and injured two others.

“After the shooting, the bandits made away with the Bajaah (BM100) mortorcycle belonging to the BSCVGs in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward.

“The incident was reported at the Police station and the body of the dead BSCVGs personnel was recovered while the injured victims are now receiving treatment at the Local Government Comprehensive Healthcare Center, Iorza.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she had not received details of the incident.