Unknown armed men kidnap doctor, one other in Benue

By Peter Duru

The Medical Doctor in-charge of the General Hospital, Sakera in Ukum local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Dr. Asema Msuega has been kidnapped by unknown armed men.

It was gathered from a source in the area that Dr. Msuega was abducted Sunday afternoon at about 1pm alongside an unidentified woman.

According to the source, the victims were kidnapped on duty at Ugbaam Council Ward LGA while on their way to supervise the ongoing State Malaria Control, SMC, Programme at the Family Support Programme, FSP, Clinic Uyoo.

According to the source, “after their kidnap the patients and individuals at the Clinic who were waiting for them received the news of the kidnap in the area but they were not sure who the victims were.

“After waiting for so long they called him and when he picked the call he told them that he had been abducted and he did not know where they were because he was blindfolded by those who kidnapped them.

“After that initial call they could no longer reach him nor his abductors who obviously switched off the phone.

“Though the matter has need reported to the police, his family members are also making frantic efforts to reach his abductors.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident. She said investigation in the matter was already ongoing.