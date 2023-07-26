UNICEF to flag off Zero Water Campaign to boost exclusive breastfeeding

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, would soon roll out its Zero Water Campaign to intensify advocacy on optimal exclusive breastfeeding for babies.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe made this known Thursday at a Zonal Media Dialogue on the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week, WBW and Zero Water Campaign organised in collaboration with the Anambra state government for participants from Enugu, Anambra, Benue and Cross Rivers states.

She explained that the four months campaign would be taken to the nooks and crannies of the communities to ensure that the massage got to mothers and the relevant authorities.

Represented by the Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Field Office Enugu, Mrs. Ngozi Onuora, Mrs. Chiluwe urged the media to rally round the global organisation by driving the campaign in order to engender behavioural change from all sectors on the issues of breastfeeding.

Mrs. Chiluwe also called on all to work as a team to sensitize the general public for a positive change in breastfeeding practices for the benefit of the Nigerian child.

She said “the Zero Water campaign will take off after the World Breastfeeding Week and the massage will dwell on sustained optimal exclusive breastfeeding for the the health of babies.”

The Chief of Field Office charged participants to “develop advocacy messages that would provoke normative behaviour change from the masses; sensitize them and give them the right information at everytime.”

In his opening remarks, the Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo represented by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs. Chisom Uchem said the timing of the meeting was apt.

The Governor noted the important role exclusive breastfeeding plays in the lives of babies and children urging that the campaign should be a sustained exercise.

According to the Governor, “because of the critical importance of breastfeeding to the health of the baby, we must all ensure that all hands are on deck to scale up breastfeeding in our various communities.”

Speaking earlier on the meeting objectives and outcomes, the Communication Officer, UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe harped on the essence of exclusive breastfeeding in the formative years of the child and urged mothers to strictly adhere to the practice.

According to her, the approach the WBW and four months long Zero Water Campaign would adopt includes conversations at all levels on the importance of workplace support for breastfeeding, the benefits of breastfeeding-friendly workplaces, and the impact on working parents.

“To utilize identified media channels to encourage employers to adopt supportive practices such as providing designated breastfeeding areas, flexible work schedules, and extended maternity leave.”

Others includes “media uptakes featuring personal and success stories of breastfeeding working parents to emphasize the importance of workplace support.

“Media platforms conducting live programs (vox-pop) to recognize organizations implementing breastfeeding-friendly workplace policies and practices as examples of best practices.

“And the use of the event as a high-profile launch event to kickstart the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week”

On the objectives of the campaign, Dr. Onuoha-Ogwe said it is to “pitch the theme ‘Enabling breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents’ for 2023 WBW among journalists, media practitioners and Government; strategize with media on ways of increasing optimal breastfeeding practices among nursing mothers and care givers.”

“The essence is also to ensure that journalists in Benue, Enugu, Anambra, and Cross Rivers states galvanized action for sustained breastfeeding practices by families, employers, government, persons in positions to take favourable actions in the interest of women and children as well as taking the initiatives for improved nutritional actions among others.”

In her presentation on Zero Water: Campaign- an overview, the Nutrition Specialist, Mrs. Onuora noted that “breastfeeding is a powerful life-saver. It is also a critical to the long term health and well-being of both mother and child.

“Unfortunately, the majority of world’s mothers are not able to optimally breastfeed their children. In fact, only 38 percent of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first six months and suboptimal breastfeeding practices contribute to roughly 800,000 child deaths annually.

“The 2017 World Breastfeeding week marks the 25th Anniversary of WBW with the theme “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together” to draw the attention of advocates, activists, decision–makers, media and young people for long-term partnership to protect, promote and support Exclusive Breastfeeding for the first six months of Life without water.

“The practice of feeding extra water in addition to breast milk is widespread in Nigeria, and in many locations, other foods and liquids are fed prematurely. This is harmful, as the extra water does not only introduce illness-causing pathogens, but also reduces the child’s thirst and effective suckling.”

According to her, “over the years, the Exclusive Breastfeeding (EBF) rate has shown only marginal increase from the very low rate of two percent in 1990 to 17 percent in 2013 to 29 percent in 2018 as reported by Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) to 34 percent in the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys MICS.”

She said there was the urgent need to scale up the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the country and sued for sustained support of the media and all relevant stakeholders to achieve the objective.

The two-day meeting had in attendance media practioners, nutrition experts as well as other relevant stakeholders.