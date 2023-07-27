UNICAL expels Cross River Speaker; House passes vote of confidence on him

By Emma Una, Calabar

Cross River State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, after he was expelled on Monday the University of Calabar, UNICAL, following poor performance.

Ayambem, who was elected Speaker of the Assembly in June, was studying Economics in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

However, he was withdrawn alongside 637 others for below average Cumulative Grades Aggregates, CGPA.

His withdrawal has resonated across the state with some persons insinuating that his removal from the school might not be unconnected with his victory over Hilary Bisong, son of the Vice Chancellor who contested against him for the position.

Vice-Chancellor reacts

Speaking on Wednesday, Professor Flourence Obi, the Vice Chancellor, said she is not aware of the status of the Speaker as a student of the school and that she was simply obeying National Universities Commission, NUC, guidelines on the average performance of every student.

Smarting from the sack of their Speaker from the university and public perception of his abilities, the state legislature passed a vote of confidence on him during a plenary.

The motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Sylvester Agabi, on behalf of the legislators.

Agabi pointed out that within its 33 days in office, the 10th Assembly had passed over 10 motions, taken about five matters of public interest, carried out oversight functions on several sectors, adding that some bills have passed second reading.

He attributed these successes to the able leadership of the Speaker whom he described as the “people’s Speaker”.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Abi constituency, Davies Etta, who also extolled the qualities of the Speaker.

Reacting, the Speaker said his emergence as Speaker was an act of God and promised to lead the Assembly with love and commitment.