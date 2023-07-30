UNESCO Laureate gives out another daughter in marriage

… Tasks Couple On True Love

…As CUICI VC Expresses Joy, Commends Dignitaries For Gracing Occasion At Iwo City In Osun State

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, His Royal Highness (HRH) Duke of The Kingdom Of Atlantis in Singapore, H.E, UNESCO Laureate, has said that he is glad to have given out another of his virgin daughter and complete Koran Memoriser in marriage as he tasks the couple; husband and wife on true love for a stable family and lasting relationships.

Prof Aremu made this remark in a press statement personally signed by him which was made available to some group of Journalists in Asaba, Delta State capital today being on Sunday, July 30, 2023 by UNESCO Laureate’s Executive Assistant On Media, Publicity and Communication Matters, Comrade Sir Bieni Victor Emenike as he commended the dignitaries that graced the marital bliss of his daughter Monday being on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Odo Ori Iwo at Iwo City in Osun State, Nigeria.

UNESCO Laureate sees Marriage as a union between a man and woman. It is a state of being united as spouses in a consensual and contractual relationship recognized by law. God designed marriage for three primary purposes: companionship, procreation and redemption.

Recall that yesterday the Families of Mr. Soliu Ogunfuyi & Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, UNESCO Laureate Vice-Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., USA-Dignitaries; Fathers & Royal Fathers, important personalities; friends and Well-wishers massively attended conjugal bliss- Traditional & Wedding Ceremony between Hafizoh Fateemah Adeola Aremuola, the virgin daughter of Prof Bashiru Atemu & Mr. Soliu Ogunfuyi celebrated their children’s Traditional Marriage & Wedding ceremony.

The marriage ceremony took place on Saturday, yesterday being July 29, 2023 held at Muslim Jama’at Mosque, off Iwo-Ibadan Express Way, Behind Baskay Hotel, Odo Ori, Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria and proceeded for reception immediately after solemnization of the union at Iwo City Town Hall, Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria.

The statement by UNESCO Laureate reads in parts: “First and foremost I must thank the almighty God, Allah for the success of yesterday’s Marriage ceremony as I’m very happy to had given out another of my virgin daughter and complete Koran Memoriser in marriage. I must also thank the fathers of the Day, Royal Fathers of the Day, our family members -the Bride & groom families, friends and Well-wishers for their support and gracing the marriage ceremony of our son and daughter”.

“I use this medium to pray that Almighty God, Allah will give them true love for a fruitful union, stable family and lasting relationships. I equally tasks the husband and wife on true love. In Islam, we learnt that, Love is a gift from the creator for his creation. It is put into the hearts of humankind and brings joy. True Love is when you with that Allah is pleased with the one you love. Good friends are like treasure! Valuable don’t lose it! True Love is not just finding someone who completes you but who inspires you. Happy marital bliss!”.