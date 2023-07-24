UNDP provides capacity building for 500 entrepreneurs in Kwara

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman will empower 500 Entrepreneurs in Kwara State.

This is the second phase of the UNDP Kwara State Socio-Economic Revitalisation Support Program designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on households and small businesses in collaboration with Kwara State Government.

Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman will be implementing the GIZ modular approach (capacity building and ecosystem linkages).

The GIZ model for capacity building is the “Inspire, Create, Start and Scale model (ICSS)”.

The Projects Coordinator, Nana Aisha Abu, while addressing participants of the programme in Ilorin, the state capital, said “by adopting this approach, the intervention will enhance the capacity of entrepreneurs and establish linkages across the entrepreneurial ecosystem to address the myriad challenges faced by Entrepreneurs.

These efforts will directly address the barriers that hinder business growth in Nigeria.According to her, “upon completion, 300 new jobs will be created and 200 existing job scaled in Kwara State, Nigeria.

“The initiative is vital in bridging the unemployment gap and contributing to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region. Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman is also working with D-Positives Global Impact Foundation to provide the capacity building”.