Underage prostitution: NSCDC raids hotel in A-Ibom community, rescues victims

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom State command has raided a hotel in Ini Local Government Area suspected to lure underage girls into prostitution against their wish.

A statement on Thursday in Uyo, indicates that the NSCDC conducted the raid last Saturday, July 15, 2023 following a rip-off from a 17-year-old victim, identified as Glory who managed to escape from the hotel.

The statement which was signed by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Mr Ekerete Friday, revealed that two victims aged 18 and 25, who were rescued during the raid comfirmed the development to the officers.

The statement reads: “The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps acting on intelligence has raided a hotel in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State suspected to be engaged in under-aged prostitution.

“The raid which was carried out on Saturday, July 15, 2023 followed from intelligence provided by one of the victims who was assisted to escape after being lured into sleeping with men at the hotel against her wish.

“The young girl, Glory (surname withheld) ‘F’, 17years was taken from her parents to work at the hotel, as a sales person in the Bar/Restaurant section by a woman identified as Mrs Imaobong.

“She said she was carrying out tasks assigned to her until a customer pointed to her that he wanted her. The woman then gave her condom and asked her to sleep with the customer which see refused.

“She was able to escape through assistance, after which she reached out to NSCDC, who raided the premise.

“The operator of the hotel identified as Mr Ikpe and Imaobong were at large as at when operatives of NSCDC arrived the hotel. Efforts to apprehend them is still on. Two ladies were picked up from the hotel; one is 18years old and the other is 25years old.

“In the statement voluntarily provided, the ladies affirmed that they pleased men from time to time and handover all monies generated from the act to Madam Imaobong.

The suspect uses deceit of job offer to minors and young girls, only to use them for prostitution.

“The suspect changes their names once they get to the hotel. She gives them another name which they bear for prostitution purpose.

One of the victims is a minor, while the other girl recently clocked 18years”

According to the statement the State Commandant of NSCDC, Eluyemi Eluwade warned parents and guardians to be wary of the new tactics deployed by unscrupulous elements to lure young girls into unwholesome practice.

” Akwa Ibom State has a free and compulsory education policy up to secondary school level. Let your children go to school. Please take your responsibilities as parents more serious.

Don’t be enticed by short term pecuniary gains.

“The victims and other suspects picked up at the hotel will be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for more investigation and rehabilitation of the victims” the statement added