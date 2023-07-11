Under my watch, Nigerians‘ll wake up by 2 am, go about their businesses without fear – Lagbaja

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

…Vows we bring stability to Birnin Gwari, Dansadau, others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has said that under his watch, the Nigerian Army will work towards emplacing a security atmosphere where citizens living in Kaduna, Niger State, Zamfara state and every other community can go to sleep and wake up around 2 am in the morning and go about their businesses without fear of bandits, let or hindrance.

Major General Lagbaja made the pledge just as he said, “We will bring stability to Birnin Gwari, Dansadau and neighbouring communities where bandits may flee to, because we if we do that, we prevent them from spreading to other areas”.

The COAS made the disclosure on Tuesday when he received the Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

According to him, the visit by the Governor has afforded the Army the opportunity to have firsthand feedback on the security situation in the state to enable the army to take strategic military operational engagements in the area.

Gen Lagbaja stated that the support and good relationship the army enjoyed with the Kaduna State Government during his tour of duty as the GOC 1 Division enhanced the Nigerian Army operations leading to the restoration of peace and stability in the state and solicited for the same cooperation and support for the new GOC Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi to consolidate the gains recorded.

While calling for the mobilization of critical stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, and the Clergy to support the military to nip the seed of insecurity in the state, he noted that information gathering is key to military operations.

Gen Lagbaja thanked the Governor for the infrastructural support the Army has enjoyed from the state and pledged the Army’s readiness to restore stability in Kaduna State and adjoining states.