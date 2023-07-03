Uncertainty as operators await FG’s decision on electricity tariff

–Consumers warn against secret hike

–Companies face acute cash crunch, expert

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, is facing a period of uncertainty following the delay by the Federal Government to authorize a new electricity tariff increase for the sector.



The new tariff which follows the review of the Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, was scheduled to commence July 1, but has been delayed, as President Bola Tinubu weighs his options.



The MYTO was designed to be reviewed every six months (minor review) and five years (major review). The mid-year review for 2023 has however been complicated following the floating of the Naira against the dollar that saw the exchange rate move from N441/$1 contained in the 2022 MYTO to N750/$1. Exchange rate is a major index in MYTO computation.



The sector recorded a combined deficit of N208.78 billion last year.

A source at NERC had told Vanguard last week that the review has been concluded and the result sent to the President for approval.

The source which declined to be named said “Everything is ready, one way or the other we will know by Friday if the review will happen on July 1 or August 1, as some people have suggested.

“The truth is that the increase will happen if not the government will have to pay for the shortfall. I don’t think there is a budget for it but without the increase the industry will struggle to survive”, the source added.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, the President of Electricity Consumers Association, Chijoke James warned the government against secret implementation of a new hike in electricity tariff.

James insisted that the government should first of all focus on improving service delivery in the industry by providing electricity meters for all classes of customers.

“The government must be transparent in its decision and consumers have the right to know if they will be paying a higher price for electricity. The new rate must be made public by NERC and the electricity distribution companies”, he stated.

In a note to Vanguard, energy expert, Mr. Lanre Elatuyi explained that tariff hike has become necessary because the economics facing operators have changed and have to be reflected in electricity pricing.

Elatuyi, who observed that politics and concerns over rising cost of energy in the country may have led to the delay in getting approval from the government, noted that the government may have to bear the cost of revenue shortfall in the industry.

According to him, “the NERC, though an independent body, is not totally isolated from government policies and the need of the Federal Government to meet political expediency. The economics facing the market participants has changed and tariff should have reflected the change in exchange rate, but the new government will not want to create the public perception that is not to their advantage politically amidst the rising costs of living emanating from some drastic decisions made so far.

“The government must be prepared to bear the shortfalls in the market. This will also depend on how the market players are able to present their cases and negotiate with the government. This is a market with acute illiquidity already, and there has to be some financial commitments from the government for market shortfalls. If this is not addressed on time, the market players will experience more liquidity problems, investments will be low, maintenance will be affected, and we may experience more supply interruptions”, he warned.