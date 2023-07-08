UN launches global campaign urging action for SDGs

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations (UN) has commenced a worldwide communications campaign advocating for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These goals, established by global leaders in 2015, serve as a crucial roadmap for the well-being of both humanity and the planet.

With an imminent UN Summit scheduled for this September, the campaign seeks to generate renewed ambition and urgent action while presenting the SDGs as the foundation for sustainable progress on a global scale. The objective is to mobilize the international community around a shared agenda for a prosperous future.

As the world approaches the halfway mark towards the 2030 deadline, the SDGs face a perilous situation. Developmental advancements are now being undermined due to the combined impact of climate disasters, conflicts, economic downturns, and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic—a trend not witnessed in decades.

World leaders will convene at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 18-19 September for the 2023 SDG Summit, where they will reaffirm their collective commitments to the goals and the promise of leaving no one behind. This summit represents a crucial moment to urgently realign global efforts and ensure the achievement of the SDGs.

Launching today, an extensive digital activation will take place across various platforms and nations as part of the UN’s campaign to reinvigorate discussions surrounding the goals.

Nanette Braun, Director of Campaigns in the UN Department for Global Communications, expressed the campaign’s aspirations, stating, “We aim to rally everyone in support of the SDGs. Our hope is that policymakers and individuals alike will be motivated to engage in the conversation and contribute to the goals with unwavering determination and ambition,” echoed by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale.

Drawing inspiration from the colour wheel branding of the SDGs, the campaign introduces a dynamic visual system to create momentum, raise awareness, and mobilize accelerated action for the goals.

A key aspect of the campaign involves encouraging citizens to take action on the SDGs through the UN’s ActNow initiative across all 17 goals. From utilizing public transportation to fundraising for schools and advocating for equality, the platform provides a comprehensive list of steps that individuals can take to accelerate progress on the SDGs and foster a better life on a healthier planet for all.

To amplify the campaign’s impact, a select group of influential personalities known as the “Circle of Supporters” will inspire their communities to take individual action on the SDGs while urging decision-makers to recognize the urgency of immediate action.