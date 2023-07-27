UN chief condemns coup attempt in Niger

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has condemned the coup attempt in Niger.

Presidential guards seized President Mohamed Bazoum and blockaded his residence in the capital Niamey on Wednesday.

This has led to the African Union Commission Chair, Moussa Faki to describe their actions as “tantamount to an attempted coup d’etat”.

Faki condemned the military for “acting in total betrayal of their republican duty”, urging the “felon soldiers” to return to their barracks.

Also, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, Bola Tinubu condemned the “attempted coup” calling on the officers holding the president to release him immediately.

Reacting to the development, in a short statement released by his Spokesperson, Guterres said he was following the evolving situation in Niger closely.

This was disclosed on the UN website, which read, “He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.

“The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order”.

The UN said it would always stand by the Government and the people of Niger.

Meanwhile, the Nigerien soldiers have announced a coup on national television, saying they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation’s borders.