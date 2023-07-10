UN chief condemns air strike killing 22 people in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the air strike in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.

According to reports, the air strike which happened on Saturday killed at least 22 people.

Guterres, in a statement by his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery to the dozens who were injured.

The Sudanese army and rival military group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling since mid-April.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly three million have been displaced, including to neighbouring countries.

Haq said the secretary-general was appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Darfur.

“Guterres is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States.

“There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law; that is dangerous and disturbing,” he said.

According to him, the UN chief remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the sides has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilising the entire region.

He said Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

In addition, he said that the UN chief also urged these parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and to enable humanitarian action.

Meanwhile, the UN continues to push for the cohesion of international efforts under the auspices of the African Union, and welcomes the strong engagement of the East African bloc, IGAD. (NAN)