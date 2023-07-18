UN ambassador, Edoh visits Akume, calls for youth inclusivity

By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria and the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Raymond Edoh has called on the federal government to carry youths along in piloting the affairs of the country.

Edoh stated this when he paid a working visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume in Abuja, on Monday.

Speaking on youth expectations from the government, Edoh said that there are two key areas he would want the present administration to look into, which he stated were “leadership and Education”.

He appealed to the SGF to keep his doors open for the youths to always engage with him.

He also assured the SGF of the unwavering support of youths who are willing to work with him and make sure that he succeeds in his task and comes out as the best SGF appointed in the country.

Dr Edoh also congratulated Senator Akume on his well-deserved appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He applauded President Bola Tinubu for considering Akume worthy to serve in that capacity.

In his response, the SGF, Senator George Akume said that Nations are great because of their youths. He pointed out that the President is youth-friendly and believes in the capacity of Nigerian youths.

He also noted that the President believes strongly in youth diversity and the unity of the country. He said that from the indication of the appointments made so far by the President, “There is an indication of what he has in stock for the Nigerian youths.

“This is your time, I have absolute confidence in the youth. If you think we are derailing tell us. If we are on the right path, also encourage us. We are not God. There is nobody that is infallible. We are determined to serve to the best of our ability. Yes, we could make such mistakes, genuine mistakes, correct us and not condemn us. There are others who don’t see anything good in a leader when they are not involved” the SGF said.

He called on the Ambassador to use his office to attract more scholarships for youths in the country and also support the present administration to take many youths off the street.