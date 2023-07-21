Ukaegbu vs Athan: Confusion hits Imo labour party over Appeal court judgement

By Chinonso Alozie

Confusion on Friday enveloped the Imo state leadership of Labour party, LP, following the report of the Appeal court sitting in Owerri, throwing away the application of Senator Athan Achonu who sought to join the matter which had earlier affirmed Ikechukwu Ukaegbu as the authentic Imo LP governorship candidate by the Bayelsa Federal High court last month.

The Appeal court reason was that Senator Achonu failed to file his application to be joined in the matter, within the 14 day window permitted by the law.

However, this judgement has fired up the battle between the both camps.

While the Ukaegbu, group said: “The Athan supporters had earlier said that the Bayelsa judgement was not true and now they want to join in the matter ? So, they want to deceive members of the public, however, we cant be intimidated in asking for what rightly belongs to us. It is our mandate and we are lawfully pursuing it.”

Replying the Senator Achonu’s supporters, said: “The matter is not over. There was never a time the Bayelsa court sacked Achonu, the case was between Basil Maduka and Ukaegbu that is simple. However, the appeals are still pending.”

To this extent, the two groups have set out to defend what they described as their mandate probably up to supreme court.