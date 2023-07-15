UK richest divorcee unveils new boyfriend two years after receiving £350m from Swiss billionaire

Britain’s richest divorcee Kirsty Bertarelli has unveiled her new boyfriend two years after she received £350million in a settlement with her Swiss tycoon billionaire ex-husband, Ernesto Bertarelli.

Kirsty, a 52-year-old songwriter emerged Britain’s richest divorcee in 2021 when Bertarelli, agreed to a £350 million settlement.

According to Daily Mail, the former Miss United Kingdom, who was awarded a £52 million home in Switzerland revealed her new man known as Marc.

Kirsty unveiled Marc last week at a joint birthday party with him in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

“You give me butterflies,” she sang for Marc, but declined to give more details about him.

In 2021, Kirsty divorced Bertarelli with whom she has three children, after their 21-year marriage ended.

Singing fondly of her new lover, she wrote on Instagram, “Stepping forward in harmony – in the moment just you and me – taking in life’s beauty in perfect synchronicity.

“Sometimes the stars are aligned – you held my hand and made me shine…

“Sometimes in life you’re given a second chance – don’t let go just be strong – love knows no bounds when it’s pure and sweet – stable as the ground beneath your feet. Thank you babe.”