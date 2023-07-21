UK court set to rule on confiscation charge of Ibori £100m

Ibori

A court in the UK is set to order the seizure of more than £100 million ($129 million) from former Delta State Governor James Ibori.

At the hearing on Thursday, the prosecutor asked the court to confiscate £101.5 million traced to Ibori.

According to Reuters, Jonathan Kinner, the lead prosecution counsel, said the court should seize the money, adding that if the former governor refuses to cooperate, he should be jailed.

The international news agency reported that the prosecution and defence counsels raised arguments on how the confiscation figure should be calculated.

David Tomlinson, a judge at Southwark Crown Court, had made “factual findings” regarding the funds and is expected to formally issue his order on Friday or shortly afterwards.

The judge’s verdict will put an end to over 10 years of legal disputes regarding the attempt to confiscate the funds.

Ibori was governor of Delta between 1999 to 2007.

In 2012, a UK court sentenced him to prison for 13 years after convicting him of fraud and money laundering.

Ibori, who returned to Nigeria in 2017 after serving half of his sentence, did not attend the hearing.

The prosecution lawyer, Jonathan Kinnear, told the court that the total amount that should be confiscated from Ibori was 101.5 million pounds, and that if he failed to pay he should face an additional prison term of between five and 10 years.

The judge is expected to conclude and issue an order on Friday or soon after.