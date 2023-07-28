UEFA hand Juventus one year ban from European competitions

By Ayobami Okerinde

Italian giants Juventus have been handed a one-year ban from the 2023–24 UEFA Conference League for breaches of club licensing and financial fair play (FFP).

Juventus finished 7th in the 2022–23 Serie A season to qualify for the third tier of the European competition, which was formed in 2021.

UEFA also fined the club €10 million, which could rise to €20 million if they fail to meet Financial Fair Play requirements for the 2023, 2024, or 2025 financial years.

“The CFCB First Chamber concluded that Juventus (ITA) violated the UEFA’s regulatory framework and breached the settlement agreement signed in August 2022. As a result, the CFCB First Chamber terminated the settlement agreement concluded with the club and decided:

“To exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition;

“And impose an additional financial contribution of €20 million on the club. Of this amount, €10 million is conditional and will only be enforced if the club’s annual financial statements for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025 do not comply with the accounting requirements as defined in Annex G of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations.”

President Gianluca Ferrero noted that the club has decided not to appeal the UEFA decision.

“However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the context of the disputes with the FIGC.”

He added that the club is fully focused on the new season and qualifying for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

“Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts.

“We now focus our attention on the Championship and the Italian Cup: we will do our utmost to give our fans the greatest possible satisfaction in these competitions.”