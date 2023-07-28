UEFA clears Barcelona for UCL 2023/24 season amid match fixing scandal

By Ayobami Okerinde

La Liga champions Barcelona have been cleared to take part in the 2022–23 Champions League season following the ‘Caso Negregria’ case.

Barcelona was charged in March by the prosecutors in Spain for an alleged payment made to the Former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees, Jose Maria Negreira.

The club was charged for payments of around €7.3 million to DASNIL and NILSAT, two companies owned by Negregria, for match fixing. Although the club denied such.

An official statement from UEFA Barcelona provides provisional clearance to participate in next season’s competition.

“FC Barcelona is provisionally admitted to take part in the 2023-24 UEFA club competitions. A future decision on admission/exclusion from the UEFA club competitions is reserved.

“FC Barcelona is obliged to keep the Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors (EDI) informed of the progress of the ongoing investigations proactively and to provide the EDIs with all the documents and information they request.

“The EDIs in charge of the case are invited to continue and finalise their investigation and to send a further report to the UEFA Appeals Body if and when they consider that the admission/exclusion of FC Barcelona should be assessed.”

Barcelona will hope to qualify from the group stages, having crashed out of the group stages in the last two seasons, when the competition kicks off in September.