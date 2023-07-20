Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode; Aniagwu, others make Delta commissioners’ list

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sherrif Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, forwarded names of 26 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation for appointment.

Among the nominees were former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode Uduaghan and former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

Also in the list are former Commissioners of Finance, Basic and Secondary Education and Higher Education, Fidelis Tilije, Mrs. Rose Ezewu and Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu respectively.

Others are Odinigwe Daniel, Onyemacchi Ada-Anioma, Jerry Ehiwario, Michael Anoka, Princess Pat Ajudua, Darlington Ijeh, Funyei Manager, Godknows Angele, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme and Emamusi Obiodeh.

The rest are Perez Omoun, Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Agbateyimiro Weyinmi, Samuel Oligida, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Etagherure Terry, Jamani Ejiro, Onoriode Agofure, Izeze Reuben, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Ekedayen.

The governor, in a letter containing the names of the nominees, said the appointment was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (1999 as amended).

The letter, said: “I will greatly appreciate if early action is taken to place the names of the nominees before the Honourable House for consideration and confirmation to enable me effect their appointments in line with the Constitution.”