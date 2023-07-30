Udu Youths hand Delta govt ultimatum over Aladja/Ogbe-ijoh crisis

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Following the Thursday night attack at Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, the Ighelle r’ Udu, the youth body of Udu Kingdom has called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to stop the war before it leads to a full tribal war between Urhobos and Ijaws.

The Ighelle r’Udu gave the warning in a statement signed by President Comrade Igho Onobraekpeyan and the Secretary, Barrister Helen Uwaran yesterday.

The night-till-dawn shooting left one dead, many shot, several cars, motorcycles, and tricycles burnt by suspected Ogbe-Ijoh Community fighters.

The statement read In part, “On behalf of the entire youths of Udu Kingdom, the Ighelle r’ Udu (the umbrella body of Udu Youths) led by Comr. Igho Onobraekpeyan as President hereby calls on the Delta State Government and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians on the account of the incessant attacks on the people of Aladja Community of Udu Local Government Area by the people of Ogbe-Ijaw of Warri Southwest Local Government Area both of Delta State.

“We call on His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to deal decisively with any party of the two adversaries who attacks any henceforth pending when the matter is resolved.”

The body lamented that in space of five days, Aladja Community has been consecutively attacked by gunmen from Ogbe-Ijoh Community.

“That we condemn in all its entirety the unfortunate and incessant attacks on Aladja people/Community by the Ogbe-Ijaw belligerent which took place on Saturday 22nd July, 2023, which again repeated itself Thursday 27th July, 2023 in a larger scale.

“We also condemn and call for a thorough investigation of those who masquerade as the Nigerian Army in uniforms and not only cause mayhem on the people and properties of Aladja but also block the only entrance to in/out of Aladja Community whenever these attacks are on.

“This act has caused several deaths as innocent people who are injured in the attacks cannot get access to the hospital.” It added.

They further noted that though Udu people are peace-loving, the other parts of the Kingdom would not fold their hands and watch Aladja Community attacked every other day.

“We categorically state that while we are committed to peaceful resolution of the crisis, we call on the Delta State Government to be fair and just in the resolution of the land dispute as no Deltan/Community in Delta is insignificant to any. We are all existing by the right of divine creation.

“It should be noted that the Urhobos – especially the Udu people have always had a cordial relationship with their Ijaw brothers. And that both tribes live with and have properties in each other domains. Suffice it to say that further escalation of this conflict might lead to extension of the conflict to other domains.

“That due to the two recent attacks mentioned above, lives have been lost, people injured significantly and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. We can no longer either live with this kind of existential threat nor condone it as no one person nor group of people has a monopoly of violence. This has to stop to avoid any resort to self-help.” The statement further added.

The Ighelle r’Udu appealed to the Governor, to as a matter of urgent security need, intervene in the matter to avoid further escalation of the crisis.