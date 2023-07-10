UAE orders arrest of man filmed buying luxury cars, splashing cash

The United Arab Emirates has ordered the arrest of a man who was filmed arrogantly asking a car dealer in a luxury showroom to sell the most expensive cars in the garage to him.

The man who is said to have shot a number of videos about the lifestyle of the rich and powerful in the UAE was seen in this particular video, talking to the owner of the luxurious showroom and asking to buy a car valued at more than AED2m ($545,000).

The people who came along with him were seen carrying a large container of cash.

According to a report by state-run news agency, WAM, the video insults and ridicules Emirati society and incites harmful public opinion of citizens.

According to the UAE’s FBI, “He was shown distributing financial packages to the showroom employees in a way that reveals imprudence and lack of appreciation of the value of money.

“The video promotes a wrong and offensive mental image of Emirati citizens and ridicules them, and then incites and provokes public opinion, which harms the public interest.

“The Public Prosecution ordered the summoning of the owner of the car showroom in which the aforementioned video clip was filmed.”

The Public Prosecution urged social media users in the UAE to observe the legal and ethical regulations in the media content they publish and to consider societal characteristics and embedded values of the UAE society that call for moral commitment in all aspects of behaviour, to avoid falling under the force of the law.s while being flanked by people carrying large sums of money.

He said, “What is the most expensive car here? Okay. I want the Mercedez, rolls royce and the Red Bull sports car.

UAE’s Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, however, has ordered the detention of the man pending investigations after he was arrested.

He was also charged with publishing content that was inconsistent with the media content standards and insulted Emirati society.