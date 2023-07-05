U.S. school honours Nigerian Achunike Okafor for record-shattering grade

Science Park High School at Newark in New Jersey, U,S. has honoured a Nigerian graduate, Achunike Okafor for his extraordinary performance.

According to TapIntoNewark, an online newspaper, Okafor received an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-shattering 4.625.grade-point average from the school.



His GPA is the highest among Newark’s 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023, and highest-ever for the city public school district.



It earned him more than 40 scholarship offers, many from the nation’s top universities: Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.



“I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community.



“I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors,” Okafor said.



The 18-year-old plans to attend Harvard University to pursue a neuroscience degree.



“There’s absolutely nothing average him,” Science Park principal Darlene Gearhart said.



“Achunike is an extraordinary (person). He’s humble, driven, and industrious. He has always been a great kid. He is always eager to learn,” Gearhart said.



Superintendent of Schools Roger León acknowledged Achunike’s exceptional performance as a source of pride for Science Park High, the school district, and the Newark community.



“We are extremely proud of Achunike Okafor.



“His achievements are a testament to his perseverance, resilience, and dedication to excellence. We wish him continued success at Harvard, and look forward to more accomplishments from him in the future,” León said.



Achunike’s father Godfrey Okafor said his son’s achievements are also a source of family pride.



“We place a high premium on education in our home. Education, and continuing to learn in life, allows young people to provide for themselves and their families, and build their future,” Okafor, a high school math teacher, said.



Godfrey Okafor says his five other children, including two older sons and three daughters, are currently studying computer engineer and pharmacology, or enrolled at nursing school and law school.



Outside the classroom, Achunike was co-founder of his school’s Science Club; vice president of its Junior Student Council and its Stand & Deliver Club.



Also, a president of its Future Educators Club and Black Student Union; co-captain of its robotics team, and treasurer of its Environmental Club.