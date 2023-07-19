U.S. mayor seeks expansion of trade, relations with Nigeria

Mr Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Huston, United States of America, says he is engaging with the Nigerian government for the establishment of a Consular Office in Huston and direct flight to expand trade, and relations with Nigeria.

Turner made this known while addressing some Nigerian journalists in Abuja on the outcomes of his meeting with some government ministries and the business community on his business trip to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Turner led a delegation from diverse sectors in Huston to meet with their Nigerian counterparts, to mull ways of expanding trade, investment, and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Huston.

Turner said that Huston hosts the highest number of Nigerian Diaspora in the U.S, with Nigeria and the city’s largest trading partner in Africa, hence the need to strengthen policies that would enhance the already existing relations.

The mayor said it was looking at expanding ties and businesses in aviation, agriculture, energy, maritime, technology and innovation, medical tourism, among others, to ensure an environment of certainty where businesses could thrive.

“It is about enhancing the relationship that currently exists and we are meeting with business leaders and also governmental leaders.

“Bearing in mind that the president is yet to put in his cabinet, but we are meeting with a number of permanent secretaries in various sectors, trade, business, investment, aviation.

“There are sole priorities for us and one is dealing with a direct flight from Nigeria to Huston, Huston to Nigeria.

“Because when you start talking about trade and investment, you need to make it as easy as possible for persons to go from one place to another. That has been a top priority.

“One of the largest Diaspora outside Nigeria is in Huston. There are more Nigerians in Huston than they are in New York, L.A, Atlanta, and so we need a consular office in the area of Huston.

“So, we are hoping to encourage the Nigerian government to set up a consular office.

“When I came to office eight years ago, that was one of the biggest requests from the Nigerian community in Huston so we want to enhance that.

“The third is to simply enhance the trade and investment between the two. Right now, Nigeria is Huston’s largest trading partner.

“Annually about $1.6 billion as at 2022; that seems to be a large number but we think there is room for expansion and we want to push that,” Turner said.

Turner said that Nigeria was a growing economic market, which made huge sense for businesses in the United States and specifically Huston to be doing business in Nigeria.

He, however, noted that Huston was not engaging to take way from Nigeria but pushing for businesses and engagements that would be a win-win and mutually benefitting.

The mayor also expressed optimism in the present administration, adding that the U.S was always ready to support the Nigerian government.

“We are certainly hopeful about the president and the policy he is putting in place.

“Huston wants to do business with you, we want more trade with you, we want to build on our cultural ties and you do not make that happen being at a distance with one another,” Turner added.