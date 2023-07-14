Two weeks after, kidnappers free owner of Supermarket in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two weeks after, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Johnny Supermarkets/Pharmacy, located at Ikenegbu layout in Owerri, John Ugorji, has been freed by his abductors on Friday.

A member of the Ugorji family who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri pleaded that her name should not be mentioned in the print.

She alleged that “A ransom of N25 million was paid to the abductors before he was freed. She claimed the money was converted to dollars and delivered to the captors.

“My brother returned home on Friday looking so weak. We thank God he is alive. We keep thanking God Almighty for this wonderful thing.”

It should be recalled that Ugorji, was abducted while he was about to board his jeep after the close of work.

He attempted to escape but one of the tyres of his jeep was stuck in a drainage system making it difficult for him to move until the kidnappers captured him.

They shot sporadically to scare residents away to make it easy for them to take away their victim.