Two week sit-at-home, non-negotiable – Simon Ekpa warns Ndigbo

Simon Ekpa

By Nwafor Sunday

The self-acclaimed Prime Minster of Biafra, Simon Ekpa has warned Ndigbo to adhere to the two week sit-at-home order he issued.

The Finland based activist, disclosed this on Sunday in a video he personally posted on his verified Twitter handle.

He noted that the two week-sit-at-home was non-negotiable, advising the South-Easterners to obey the order.

Ekpa had on 11 July, 2023, issued two week sit-at-home which according to him would commence tomorrow 31 July 2023.

He noted that the sit-at-home seeks to address certain issues like: “The immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon.

“In preparation for “Biafra’s self-referendum and to further put the world on notice that Biafrans are taking their future into their own hands.

“To invalidate the illegitimacy of those who parade themselves as Nigeria’s representatives within Biafran territory.

“The sit at home will therefore take place in the following order: Monday, 31 July, 2023 to Friday, 4 August 2023 and there will be total lockdown in Biafraland.

He said that on Saturday, 6th August, and Sunday, 7th August, the two-week long sit-at-home will go on break as all Biafran markets will be opened.

“From Monday, 7th August to Friday, 11 August, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland while on Saturday, 12 August and Sunday, 13 August 2023 there will be a break as all Biafran markets will open.

“On Monday, 14 August, there will be lockdown in Biafraland. We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shutdown oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences.”

It’s worthy to note that Ohanaez Ndigbo through its Secretary General and former Nigeria Consular to South Africa, Dr Okey Emuchay expressed disgust over the rising insecurity in South East.

The apex socio-political group of Ndigbo had urged the Federal Government to stop sitting on the fence but take urgent steps to bring to book, all those behind the disturbing security challenges in Igbo land.

The group advised FG to arrest Ekpa and Asari Dokubo.