Two suspected thieves escape jungle justice in A’ Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

TWO suspected thieves identified as Ubong Ossom of Ikot Edebe village and Christian Effiong of Nung Atai Okobo village in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State respectively on Tuesday escaped being set ablaze by an angry mob but for the intervention of the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

MacDon who also revealed that both incidents occurred before 12 noon on Tuesday, described the trend in the state as alarming.

He reiterated that the Commissioner of Police of the State Command, Mr Olatoye

Durosinmi warned the perpetrators to desist immediately or face arrest and prosecution.

His words: “Before 12 noon of today, the 18th day of July 2023, the Akwa Ibom State Police command had rescued two victims of jungle justice.

“One Ubong Sunny Ossom of Ikot Edebe village in Nsit Atai LGA who stole 2 bottles of Campari at Godslight Supermarket, Ekpene Ukim, in Uruan LGA and one Christian Effiong of Nung Atai okobo village in Okobo LGA who stole a generator at mount zion church Ikot Ambon in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA were both rescued at the verge of being burnt after they were caught for stealing.

“This trend is becoming too frequent and alarming. Stop jungle justice. It is a travesty of justice.

“Whereas the Command condemns in totality the act of stealing which is a crime, subjecting the perpetrators to jungle justice is not in tandem with our legal system.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has therefore warned perpetrators to desist forthwith or face arrest and prosecution”