Two children trapped as fence collapses into building in Lagos downpour

Relatives and neighbours digging the rubble for the ‘buried’ children.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

First responders are currently battling to save the lives of two yet to be identified siblings, who are under rubble in Ishawo, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, following collapse of a fence on their room amid heavy Saturday’s downpour.

The tragic incident, according to sources, happened at number 25 Alao Street, Olainukan, Ishawo, Ikorodu area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that during the heavy rainfall that lasted from morning till afternoon, a fence of an adjacent building collapsed on the room where two siblings were, burying them under the rubble.

Rescue teams, mainly residents, are frantically searching for the trapped children. The victims were said to be between ages of eight and 12.

Their parents could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, as at 3 p.m., men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were being awaited after distress calls.

Also, effort to reach the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu for necessary action and response was unsuccessful at press time.

Details later.