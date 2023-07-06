TSA: ‘Our govt is responsible’ — Gov Otti vows to block financial leakage in Abia

By Steve Oko

Determined to plug every financial leakage in the revenue generation of Abia State, Gov. Alex Otti, has set September Ist as the deadline to migrate to a single Treasury Single Account

Otti who disclosed this during a town hall meeting with leaderships of transport unions and markets in the state, said that with effect from September 1, 2023, all monies accruing to the state would be paid into the same bank account.

The Governor also said that all payments by the state would be made through the same account.

Otti said he convened the town hall meeting to enlighten transporters and traders in the state on their obligations as the state adopts the new digital system of tax payments.

“Our government is a very responsible government. We must put the people first and that’s why you’re here,” the Governor told his audience as he set the tone and agenda for the event.

Governor Otti reiterated that the whole essence of digitalising the tax regime in the state is to eliminate all forms of sharp practices including fraud, diversion of proceeds and middlemen.

“Now, you can pay from the comfort of your home or office, get digital receipts on your mobile devices. We can authenticate your receipts through a code, I believe it’s a QR code. We can read your receipts and know whether they’re authentic or not.

“This scheme is carefully designed to develop and empower our people. It will lead to employment generation and also give confidence to our people that their payments are getting to the right place,” Governor Otti further explained.

He called on the stakeholders in revenue generation to embrace the new tax regime, saying it will help in eliminating all forms of manual collection of revenue and fraud.

According to him, “it will also increase the revenue base of the State, help in the ease of doing business, attract local and international investors and also help the government fulfill its campaign promises to the people of Abia State.”

Earlier in a remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on IGR, Mr. Chimereze Okigbo said the town hall meeting was to have useful interactions with the necessary stakeholders given the formal launch of the new digital tax system.

He said the system was aimed at blocking revenue leakages of the State through the elimination of middlemen in government revenue collection.

Okigbo said Government would profile revenue agents and place them in various locations to assist in the system to make it seamless.