Trump’s Republican rival, DeSantis involves in car accident

By Biodun Busari

Florida governor and Republican presidential aspirant, Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee, in the United States, but did not sustain any injury.

A spokesperson for his campaign, Bryan Griffin disclosed that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning, according to BBC.

Griffin said DeSantis had the accident when he was travelling to Chattanooga, Tennessee for private fundraisers for his campaign.

His team were also unharmed and no further details were published about the incident.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Griffin said in a statement.

DeSantis, 44, is vying for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, where he is expected to challenge former US president Donald Trump.