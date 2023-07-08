Trump vows to bring back ‘travel ban’ if elected 

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has said he would re-introduce back a travel ban “even bigger than before,” on travellers from heavily Muslim countries if elected as the president next year.

Trump made the statement at Council Bluffs, Iowa on Friday for the first time publicly during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to CBS.

The first two bans faced steep challenges in court, but the third version of the restriction was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision in 2018.

That ban barred nearly all travellers from five mainly Muslim countries, in addition to North Korea and Venezuela and US President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing the ban during his first week in office.

He said, “Under the Trump administration, we imposed extreme vetting and put on a powerful travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists and jihadists out of our country,”

“Well, how did that work out? We had no problem, right? They knew they couldn’t come here if they had that moniker. They couldn’t come here.

“When I return to office, the travel ban is coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before. We don’t want people blowing up our shopping centers. We don’t want people blowing up our cities and we don’t want people stealing our farms. So it’s not gonna happen.”