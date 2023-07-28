Troops rescue 9 kidnap victims, nab gun-runner, kill bandits in Plateau

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following the flag-off of Operation Hakorin Damisa IV by the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja, ‘Mangu Peace Project, to quell the herders/farmers clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops have rescued nine kidnap victims and arrested 10 suspects.

The troops of the Safe Haven Theatre Command also captured a notorious gunrunner, who is allegedly involved in trafficking arms and ammunition in the North West and North Central regions of the country.

The gunrunner’s rrest led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and magazine at Soi village, Gidan Akwati Gashish district.

The succesful operation was conducted on July 26, 2023. Sources said the bandits opened fire on the troops but the soldiers swiftly retaliated, compelling the assailants to retreat.

As a result of the operation, it was gathered that the troops were able to recover valuable items, including two AK-47 rifles with breech numbers 07873 and B-32134; 15 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, three locally fabricated guns and a set of military desert camouflage uniforms.

The 10 suspects apprehended are currently being thoroughly investigated.

In another development, the troops thwarted an attack on Mangun and Patlong villages in Mangu LGA.

Responding promptly and decisively, the troops neutralised several bandits, while others fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

On July 25, 2023, the troops responded to gunfire from suspected bandits along the Janneret/Washina Changal and Gyambwas roads in Mangu LGA.

The bandits quickly fled upon seeing the troops, leaving behind three motorcycles and one locally fabricated gun.

In another rescue operation on the same day, the troops answered a distress call from Rumfar Gwamna village, rescuing five kidnapped victims and recovering a Toyota Camry and Sharon cars.