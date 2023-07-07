Troops rescue 24 Kidnap victims in Zamfara after deadly fire-fight

…Neutralize Bandits/Abductors
By Kingsley Omonobi
The Nigerian Army said on Friday that its troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji, in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours, rescued 24 kidnap victims after a shootout with bandits.
The victims, including a child, regained their freedom after the fire-fight with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.
Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said , ‘The gallant troops led by the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, stalked and swooped on the bandits, annihilating 4 of them in a ferocious fire fight that ensued.
“The victims, including a minor, 9 females and 14 males have been extricated and evacuated from the kidnappers’ hideout by the troops.”
