Troops neutralize 51 terrorists, bandits, ESN militants in fire-fights

…Rescue 94 Kidnapped civilians from captivity

…Destroy 30 illegal refining sites, deny oil thieves over N500m worth of crude products

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the country of criminal elements, terrorists/bandits and economic saboteurs have eliminated 51 terrorists/bandits in several operations while also rescuing a total of 94 kidnapped civilians from captivity.

This is just as a total of 210 criminal elements including terrorists, their collaborators, armed bandits, perpetrators of oil theft; IPOB/ESN militants among others were arrested during various counter operations.

Also, troops in the Niger Delta discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 125 storage tanks, 227 ovens, 11 dugout pits and 21 wooden boats while denying oil thieves over N500million worth of stolen crude oil products.

Deputy Director, Coordination, in the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Abdullahi Hassan Ibrahim who made this known on behalf of the Director, Defence Media Operations on Thursday, also stated that troops recovered 1,675,700 liters of crude oil, 74,500 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 10 vehicles, 20 motorcycles, 8 weapons and 330 assorted ammunitions from economic saboteurs.

Giving a insights of the operations, he said, “In the North East, troops neutralized 24 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, captured 10, apprehended 39 collaborators and logistics suppliers and rescued 35 kidnapped civilians.

“In the North West, troops neutralized 16 terrorists, arrested 38 suspected criminals, rescued 38 kidnapped civilians, 1 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist equally surrendered to the troops.

“Troops in the North Central neutralized 7 terrorists and arrested 44 suspected criminals. Troops equally rescued 6 kidnapped civilians

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe while conducting Operation Octopus Grip equally denied perpetrators of oil theft crude oil products valued at N503.66million (N503, 660,500.00).

“In South East troops neutralized 4 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals and arrested 37 suspected criminals as well rescued 15 kidnapped civilians.

“Troops recovered 4 Ak47 rifles, 2 AK47 magazines, 5 pump action rifles, 2 locally made pistols, 1 Dane gun, 8 launcher tubes, 13 live cartridges, 2 locally made hand grenades, 1 bag of explosives, IED wires, 1 bow and arrow, 2 trucks loaded with vandalized railways sleepers, 4 vehicles, 6 motorcycle, 32 mobile phones, 1 tricycle and sum of N15,000.00 only.

Continuing Brigadier General Ibrahim said, “In the North East, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction operation at Jango in Borno State. The location was observed to be active with terrorist’s activities.

Accordingly, the location was bombarded and feedback information revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structure destroyed in the air strike.

Also, between 22 and 26 June 2023, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction operation at terrorist’s hideout at Tumbun Shitu, Arina Chiki a known terrorist hideout in Southern Tumbuns of Borno State. In these operation, human intelligent reported movement of Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists to Arina Chiki due to fighting with the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’adati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction.

It was further revealed that the location serves as the ammunition dump, training ground and logistics hub for the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists. Consequently, the location was bombarded with bombs, neutralized several terrorists and destroyed their structures in the air strike.

“A similar air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist’s locations in Jango, Kundesana in Mandara mountains and AL Jabbari in Borno State.

In these location, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance footage confirmed clusters of active structures with some terrorist’s activities. Accordingly, the target was bombarded. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures destroyed during the operation.

In the North West troops recovered 80 motorcycles, 34 mobile phones, large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis and illicit drugs, 1,260 rustled livestock, the sum of N1, 286,538.00 and 600 CFA only and other sundry items.

“The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction operation at identified terrorists leader Mamuda Doro’s enclave in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State after it was observed to be rife with terrorists activities. The location was subsequently engaged with rockets. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized in the strike.

In the South – South, the air component of operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operation at Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. The location was observed to be active with illegal refining sites, equipment, reservoirs and wooden boats loaded with illegal refining products.

“Accordingly, the location was engaged with rockets and the strikes destroyed the illegal refining sites, the products and the equipment. A similar air interdiction operation was conducted at Idama, Alakri and Samki general area of River State.

“The location was sighted with several bunkering equipment and reservoir loaded with suspected illegal refined products. Consequently, the location was bombarded with rockets. Credible information revealed that all the equipment and the illegal refined products were all destroyed in the air strikes”.