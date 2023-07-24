Troops nab 9, kill one in raids on IPOB camps in Anambra

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of 302 Regiment under 82 division conducting clearance operations to ensure peace and security in South East Nigeria, have destroyed camps belonging to fighters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network in Anambra West LGA of Anambra state.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said the raid was conducted in conjunction with Anambra Vigilante group in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam.

He said, “The troops raided the identified camps on Sunday 23 July 2023, in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities.

“During the raid operation, the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one AKMS Rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two Motorcycles.

“The troops also arrested eight brigands during the operation.

“In a separate operation, troops also raided IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in Anambra South, where the troops came under fire from the group.

“In the encounter, troops neutralized one IPOB fighter, while another was captured alive.

“The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Dane gun and Police uniforms.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law abiding citizens and particularly the good and enterprising people of the South East to continue to support and cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in their effort to end the menace bedeviling the region.”