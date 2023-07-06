Troops kill 5 terrorists attempting to enter Nigeria from Cameroon border

The Nigerian Troops attached to Operation HADIN KAI in the North East have killed 5 members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists attempting to cross the Nigerian territory from the Cameroon border.

According to the Military High Command, 5 were gunned down following an intelligence report that they laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The newly appointed Director, of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. ES Buba, who disclosed this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said no fewer than 10 terrorists were captured alive.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the Northeast zone of the country have continued to intensify operations against terrorists, including their logistics suppliers and collaborators.”

“In pursuit of this, troops, on 22 June 2023, following an intelligence report on terrorists crossing from Cameroon to Nigeria, laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 1 bag each of flour and detergent,” the senior military officer said.

He also revealed that no fewer than 967 terrorists, 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint area of operations.