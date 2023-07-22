Troops capture fleeing IPOB/ESN fighters in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

TROOPS of 63 Brigade Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, Saturday, destroyed an enclave of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network ESN, at Asaba, Delta State, capturing a fleeing fighter.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops “conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of the day.

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include live cartridges, electric saw, machetes, an axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and has charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region.”