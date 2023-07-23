Troops capture Delta IPoB militant

… after hideout exchange of fire

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army 63 Brigade Garrison under 6 Division and the Department of State Service (DSS) destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta State, While conducting a clearance operation, the troops were said to have raided a fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of the day.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said, “The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 rifles, three pump action semi-automatic Rifles, one G3 rifle and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include live cartridges, electric saw, machetes, an axe and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.”