Troops arrest over 1000 cows grazing in Plateau farmlands

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The troop of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH has arrested over 1000 cows and a large number of sheep unleashed by herders to graze on cultivated farmlands in deserted communities in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

This is as Gwon village of Rim in Riyom Local Government Area of the State witnessed an attack by people locals say are “Fulani militias.” Security agents had earlier repelled the attackers who came on Tuesday night at Gwarim in the neighbourhood but they extended their havoc to Kuru Station, Wereng, and Rinyan and on Wednesday morning, two people were confirmed killed at Wereng community.

For the cow incident, it would be recalled that the survivors camping in the different camps in the State and the Senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Planf have raised alarm over sustained grazing on farms and asked for an urgent step to stop the menace.

Confirming the arrest, the Media Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya said, “In an ongoing effort to address the security concerns in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN today arrested over 1000 cattle and a large number of sheep grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Dungmunan village in Bwai district of Mangu LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these cattle and sheep came from Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs respectively, and are currently in own custody for necessary action. Recall that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar had promised to seriously tackle the root causes of the crisis and block anything that could lead to renewed attacks in the Mangu general area.”

Locals have however commended the efforts but they appeal that the arrested herders be made to pay for the damages caused to the livelihood of others.