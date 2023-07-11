Tribunal: Uba Sani seeks dismissal of PDP, Ashiru’s petition

Senator Uba Sani

…As PDP presents INEC documents as exhibits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna that the petition brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Candidate, Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru, lacked merit and should be dismissed.

The Governor also objected to the admissibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC)documents presented before the Tribunal by the PDP.

Counsel to Governor Uba Sani, Chief Duro Adeyele did not disclose the ground of his objection to the admissibility of the documents, but said their valid objection will presented in their written addresses to be filed before the Tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had before the Tribunal documents including forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C of Polling units from 9 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State including Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kubau, Lere and Kudan .

Chief Adeyele SAN, in an interview,said, “our utmost prayer here for the Tribunal to dismiss the PDP’s petition because it lacks merit. However, details of our prayer will be presented in our defence before the Tribunal.As for our objections to the admissibility of the INEC’s documents present as exhibits before the Tribunal by the PDP Counsels, our grounds of the objections will be captured in our written addresses.”

While in the Tribunal ,Chief Duro and the INEC Counsel, A.M Aliyu SAN , had argued that the original election documents in custody of INEC ought not to have been brought to court.

He said, the original documents supposed to remain in INEC’s custody, as any other party other than the PDP can as well request for the documents’s certified true copies.

Counsel to PDP, Giovanni Laah said in an interview that they wanted the original documents tendered before the Tribunal to remain before the Tribunal until they begin to call witnesses, so that the witnesses can identify some discrepancies between the originals, the certified true copies and the duplicates that were given at the time of the election.

“The subpoena stated that, that INEC should present the original documents, however among what they presented, there were original, and some of them are photocopies. But, for now, those are not necessarily the arguments for now, but for the court to keep the original documents presented until we begin to call our witnesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal had adjourned the sitting till Wednesday 12th July, 2023 for continuation of the hearing.