Tribunal: Osanebi commends party faithfuls for their support

.. lauds party leaders from Delta Central.

Asaba-

As the battle to reclaim their mandate intensifies, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial polls in Delta, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has commended members of the progressive party for their unwavering support.

Giving the commendations today after tribunal proceedings in Asaba, Osanebi said the commitment from every progressive since the process began has been amazing.

According to Osanebi, the continuous support that has been on display by Delta progressives since the days of campaigns for H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and other candidates of the party till now that the quest to reclaim their mandate is ongoing at the tribunal, has left him speechless.

He urged all party faithful to remain steadfast and rally round his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege until they succeed in their quest to wrestle Delta State from the hands of those who came unprepared for governance.

In a similar development, Osanebi has lauded leaders of the APC from Delta Central senatorial district for passing a vote of confidence on H.E Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as dismissing the silly unfounded allegations that the party leadership led by the immediate past Deputy Senate President didn’t work for the victory of the President.

Osanebi charged party leaders from across the state to take it upon themselves as a duty to dismiss these baseless allegations being insinuated by the now expelled Cairo Ojugboh and his gang of rebels.