Tribunal adjourns application to withdraw petition against Makinde’s victory

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ibadan has adjourned hearing of the application by Allied Peoples’ Movement Party (APM) seeking to withdraw the petition challenging Makinde’s victory to Thursday.

The APM had approached the tribunal to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of March 18 Governorship election after polling 563,756 votes.

Other respondents in the petition are the PDP and INEC.

At the Monday proceedings, the APM Counsel, Mr H .Bello informed the court that the case was slated for hearing but just discovered during his preparation for the hearing that the petitioner (APM) had congratulated Makinde and his party.

Bello said that the petitioner had lost interest on the outcome of the petition and based on this reason, he was instructed by the party’s National Chairman to file an application for the withdrawal of the petition.

He said that withdrawing the petition would save the time of the tribunal and that of the respondents’ counsel.

Bello said that he just filed the application for the withdrawal of the case on Monday and as well served the respondents’ counsel.

In their responses, the INEC Counsel, Mr K. Duru, Counsel to PDP, Mr Isiaka Olagunju (SAN) and Makinde’s counsel, Mr Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) all confirmed receipt of the application and said they would not oppose the application.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Ejiron Emudainohwo, said the panel would not be taking the application for withdraw to day.

Emudainohwo said that the proceedings was slated for hearing and not for hearing of the application for withdrawal.

She adjourned the case till Thursday for hearing of the application.